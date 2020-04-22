Editorial

Justin Herbert Says He Was Asked What Coach He Wanted To Punch The Most During A Draft Interview

Oregon v Arizona State

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was asked a bizarre question during an NFL draft interview.

Herbert, who will likely go in the top 10, spoke with Pat McAfee, and said he was asked which coach he’d like to punch the most during an interview. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His answer? The quarterbacks coach. Watch his full comments below.

I don’t know why, but I kind of love this question. Herbert didn’t say which team it was, but he did say he knew the QB coach.

It doesn’t matter to me. This is a straight to the point question, and he gave a straight to the point answer.

I’m also pretty sure it’s the correct answer. Your quarterback will spend more time with his position coach than anyone else in the organization on the staff.

Those two should want to kill each other at times. If they don’t, then Herbert isn’t being pushed hard enough.

The more I see and hear of Herbert, the more he grows on me. He might have beat the Badgers in the Rose Bowl, but I like the guy.

Find out where he lands Thursday night when the draft begins!