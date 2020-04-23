New Orleans Saints Won’t Have Any Kind Of Spring Training Program Amid The Coronavirus Crisis

The New Orleans Saints will have zero offseason spring training programs.

According to Dianna Russini, head coach Sean Payton has informed the team there won’t be any training amid the coronavirus pandemic “virtual or otherwise.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sean Payton told players on Wednesday that the Saints will not have any type of offseason program this spring — virtual or otherwise, per @diannaESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 22, 2020

You know things are bad when an NFL team just completely cans their offseason spring training. It’s just the latest sign that coronavirus has an unreal impact.

The last thing NFL teams want to do is not train. However, the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t really allow for training at the moment.

While I’m sure the Saints could put together virtual training, I’m not sure it’d be very beneficial at all.

They’re pretty much just trusting players at this point to train on their own and be ready for camp before the preseason.

There honestly isn’t much else they can do. Coronavirus isn’t really interested in listening to the needs of the NFL. It’s hellbent on being a problem on our society.

Don’t be surprised if more and more teams follow the Saints. I think it’s a trend that will become very popular in the coming days.