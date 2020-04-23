NFL Draft Begins Thursday Night At 8:00 EST

Ladies and gentlemen, the start of the NFL draft is officially upon us.

Starting Thursday night, the first round of selections will get underway beginning at 8:00. Beginning with the Bengals, we’ll get 32 picks, trades, lives being made, chaos, the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, as players slide. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is the day we’ve waited for. This is what it’s all about and it couldn’t have come fast enough. With all sports currently suspended, we need something to entertain us.

The draft will start that process beginning Thursday and going through Saturday.

There are also a ton of fun storylines to follow this year. Will Joe Burrow go first overall? Where will Tua go? Will Justin Herbert go in the top five? Will the Lions trade down? Will they draft Matthew Stafford’s replacement? Will Jonathan Taylor go in the first round?

These questions and more will all be answered starting Thursday night.

Plus, on top of all the usual chaos, this is the first ever virtual draft! If that doesn’t get you excited, then you might need to check your pulse!

Tune in on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network to watch all the action unfold in what will be an unprecedented event for the NFL.

Grab a beer, make sure you have plenty of food, get the phone charged and have a hell of a fun night!