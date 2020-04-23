Roger Goodell Gives Tour Of His Basement For The Virtual NFL Draft

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has a laughable basement.

Goodell posted a Twitter video of himself giving a tour of his basement for the virtual draft amid the coronavirus crisis, and it's pathetic.

For a guy making more money in a year than most people make in a life, Goodell might want to spend a few bucks to upgrade the place.

It looks like something you’d expect to find at your grandparents place, but it’s somehow even worse. Give it a watch below.

Happy Draft Day, NFL fans. Good luck to every team. A quick tour of my basement where I’ll be announcing picks for the 2020 #NFLDraft. See you tonight! pic.twitter.com/ZtepCqPYz5 — Roger Goodell (@nflcommish) April 23, 2020

I don’t even like Roger Goodell, and I almost feel like I have to help. How does a guy with so much money and resources have such a bad basement?

He’s the commissioner of the NFL! He should have the ultimate man cave. He literally runs the most popular sports league on the planet.

Is nobody from the NFL going to step in and fix this situation before the draft gets underway Thursday night? You can’t have the commissioner of the league take the stage in that pitiful basement.

Hang some jerseys, put up some helmets, throw up a few TVs and do whatever is necessary to fix it because that’s nothing short of pathetic.

Shame, shame, Roger!