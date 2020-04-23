Rob Gronkowski Says He Weighs 250 Pounds As He Returns To The NFL

Tight end Rob Gronkowski is apparently already close to being in playing shape as he gets ready to return to the NFL.

The three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots returned to the league after being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to link back up with Tom Brady. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What kind of shape is he in? According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, Gronk told them that he weighs 250 pounds and never got as small as people thought during the year he sat out.

Rob Gronkowski told us he woke up this morning at 250 pounds. He said he hasn’t lost as much weight as people think. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) April 22, 2020

The star tight end also added that it won’t be tough for him to pack on another 10 or 15 pounds if necessary.

Gronkowski doesn’t foresee it being an issue if he needs to get back up to 260 or 265 pounds. He said it’s just a matter of adding some almond butter to his protein shakes and things like that. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) April 22, 2020

I’m honestly a little surprised Gronk is already in this kind of shape. Of course, I was one of the people who said he’d never play again.

So, I clearly don’t have any idea what the hell I’m talking about when it comes to Gronk.

It would certainly seem like the fact Gronk is already 250 pounds is a clear indication he has known for a while that he’d play again.

There’d be no point in carrying that weight around if you weren’t trying to get back into the league.

Now, we’ll have to see how him and Brady do after a change of scenery. If Gronk is healthy and ready to go, then Brady is going to likely be torching defenses.

It’s going to be a ton of fun to watch unfold. I’m 100% sure of that.