America Sees Over 50,000 Deaths From Coronavirus

The U.S. hit over 50,000 coronavirus deaths Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

There are now over 2.7 million confirmed cases across the world, the Wall Street Journal reported. America has over 869,000 of these cases, amounting to almost one third of all cases, WSJ added. The U.S. also has over a quarter of the recorded world-wide deaths, Johns Hopkins data indicates.

The number of reported coronavirus cases has continued to climb in America. States have now expanded their data to include probable deaths due to coronavirus as well as confirmed cases, the WSJ reported. The daily reported death has been above 1,000 since April 1, the publication added.

Of the around 2.7 million world-wide cases, over a quarter of a million are New Yorkers. Other hotspots include California, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, where there are at least over 35,000 cases.

It is now believed that the virus began to spread in America earlier than originally indicated, after originating in China. California coroners determined that a woman died in Santa Clara on Feb. 6 from coronavirus. This is now the first known death from coronavirus in America.

Previously, it was believed that the first person died from the virus on Feb. 29. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan. 21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)