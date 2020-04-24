Ben Affleck Takes Smoke Break While Wearing Face Mask During Pandemic

Ben Affleck didn’t let wearing a face mask during the pandemic stop him from taking a smoke break. Yes, you read that correctly.

It all comes after the 47-year-old actor was photographed out and about Thursday while wearing a mask to stop the spread of the coronavirus that only covered his nose as he was smoking, according to Page Six in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Report: Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck Divorce In Jeopardy Of Being Dismissed)

The “Way Back” star was reportedly out for a walk with his girlfriend Ana de Armas in Los Angeles as he puffed away leaving his mouth exposed while wearing the mask. (RELATED: Jennifer Garner Opens Up About Life After Divorce And Dating Again)

As previously reported, the couple were spotted last month looking cozy while on the beach during a getaway trip to Costa Rica, per The Daily Mail.

In the photos, the two are seen holding hands and definitely looking close.

An eyewitness at the time told Entertainment Tonight, the two looked like a couple when they were at the airport in Costa Rica.

“I’m sitting on the floor of the domestic Costa Rica terminal I see a couple come through a very small security making out like arms draped,” the person shared. “As soon as I saw him I knew it was Ben.”

“They were being very openly affectionate,” the eyewitness added.

The “Gone Girl” star and Armas reportedly first met during the filming of their new thriller, “Deep Water.”

According to IMDB, the movie is about, “A well-to-do husband [Ben] who allows his wife [Ana] to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce” and then “becomes a prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers.”

The actress is best known for her latest work in the Bond movie “No Time To Die” and “Knives Out.”

Affleck was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner for 12 years before their divorce became official in 2018. The two share three children together.