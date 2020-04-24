Cyclist Became Target Of Chris Cuomo’s Rage Because He Asked CNN Host, ‘Shouldn’t You Be Quarantined?’

A cyclist from Long Island who Chris Cuomo called a “jack-ass, loser, fat-tire biker” discussed his altercation with the CNN anchor with Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Friday.

Cuomo, who was supposed to be self-isolating at his home due to a coronavirus infection, took issue with being told that by David Whelan.

“The important thing is it was Easter Sunday, evening. It was chilly and cold,” Whelan began, recounting on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” how he had been riding his bike for about “seven or eight miles” when he decided to “take a little break” and began walking. (RELATED: ‘Beating Me Like A Pinata’: Chris Cuomo Says Chills From Coronavirus Fever Left Him With A Chipped Tooth)

Whelan encountered a group of people and quickly recognized one of them as Cuomo. “I’m fairly outspoken and I just said, ‘Don’t you have the coronavirus? Shouldn’t you be quarantined?’ I think his next words were, ‘What the hell do you know about this? What do you know about the rules?’”

The cyclist said Cuomo began to “come closer and closer” and was becoming a “boiling pot” of anger. “You could see his head getting more and more angry. And I said, ‘So are you gonna lose your temper like you did on the guy at Shelter Island,’” Whelan said in reference to an incident last summer when Cuomo went into a rage over being addressed as “Fredo.”

“Basically, I just said you have coronavirus, what are you doing out here? You’re supposed to be home. And I had not heard what you just played about his quotes about how he was telling people to act.”

Whelan said that Cuomo promised him that the two would meet again.

“So he was in full roid rage rate at this point. I mean, he sounds almost dangerous.” Carlson noted. “Have you been tested because you came into contact with an infected person who was within 6 feet of you?”.(RELATED: ‘I Don’t Like What I Do’: Chris Cuomo Goes On Rant About How Much He Hates His Job)

Cuomo later said the incident angered him because, “I don’t want some jack-ass, loser, fat tire biker to be able to pull over and get in my face and in my space and talk bullsh** to me. I don’t want to hear it.”

Whelan responded that “us normal human beings, we don’t get to get tested, which is one of the crazier things about this whole thing. If you’re wealthy, you have a lot of clout and this and that you can go get tested.”

Whelan said he takes daily precautions against catching COVID-19 and feels obliged to tell others that he they should be following social distancing and self-isolating guidelines themselves — even if they’re media personalities on CNN.

Cuomo’s wife and son Mario have also tested positive for the coronavirus.