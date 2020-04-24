Joe Burrow Puts Up Billboard Thanking LSU Fans And State Of Louisiana

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow recently made a pretty great move for his fans.

In a photo tweeted by the Tigers, Burrow took out a billboard thanking LSU fans and the entire state of Louisiana. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can give it a look below.

A message from Louisiana’s own…

Joe Burreaux pic.twitter.com/QVhboLk9w4 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 22, 2020

I don’t know why, but I’ve always been a gigantic sucker for athletes who do stuff like this when they move onto the next chapter.

Maybe it’s because I have a big heart, am a sucker for sports or something else. I don’t know, but I just love when athletes do this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Apr 23, 2020 at 9:49pm PDT

LSU and Joe Burrow needed each other. The Tigers gave Burrow the opportunity to become a starting quarterback in college and the former Ohio State player brought Baton Rouge a national championship.

It’s the kind of stuff movies are made about. It’s the kind of stuff you dream about as a little kid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Apr 23, 2020 at 9:53am PDT

Now, Burrow is headed to the Cincinnati Bengals after being the first pick in the NFL draft. It’s been a wild ride for him and I’m sure he’ll only continue to go up from here.

As a college football fan, it was an honor to watch him lead the Tigers to the promised land.