Detroit Lions Draft Former Wisconsin Star Wide Receiver Quintez Cephus

Former Wisconsin superstar Quintez Cephus is headed to the Detroit Lions.

The Lions snagged Cephus in the fifth round with the 166th overall pick in the draft. The star receiver was a dominant player for the Badgers for several seasons before going pro. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I love this pick by the Lions. I absolutely love it. I’ve probably watched more of Cephus on the field than most NFL scouts.

He was a dominant and physically punishing receiver on the field for Wisconsin. While he’s not the fastest player you’ll ever see, he knows how to brutalize defenders.

Matthew Stafford needs all the help he can get. He needs all the help he can when it comes to airing out the ball and opening things up.

He’s getting another great piece with Cephus being on the field. I can’t wait to watch my quarterback throw balls to a guy who dominated for my college!

This is what it’s all about!

Welcome to Detroit, Quintez! I’m happy to have you here! Don’t take it from me. Take it from his former rival and new teammate Jeff Okudah!