Poll: Almost One In Three Americans Have Seen Employment Or Income Disruptions Because Of Coronavirus

Almost one in three Americans said they have undergone employment or income disruption because of the novel coronavirus, according to a new Gallup poll.

The poll, released Monday, found that almost one in three Americans have either been temporarily laid off, permanently laid off, or seen their hours or income reduce because of the virus. This shows about 30% of Americans’ jobs or finances have been affected, according to the poll.

Eighteen percent of people surveyed said they have been affected by more than one of the listed disruptions. The poll backs up an April 22 Gallup survey that indicated that 25% of Americans believe they will probably be laid off in the next year.

Recent @Gallup poll shows record 25% of U.S. workers think they will get laid off pic.twitter.com/ZEEoeI5h37 — Liz Ann Sonders (@LizAnnSonders) April 27, 2020

Seventy percent of those surveyed said they hadn’t experienced any sort of disruption related to employment or income because of the virus, and 12% had experienced one of the listed disruptions.

Many of the people surveyed experienced some sort of loss of income, as the poll indicated. Twenty-six percent noted a loss of income, 15% had their hours reduced and 10% had been laid off temporarily.

Two percent of the people surveyed have been permanently laid off, according to Gallup.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has resulted in over 26 million Americans claiming unemployment, according to Department of Labor data released April 23. In just one week, 4.4 million new unemployment claims were filed. (RELATED: Congress, White House Reach Agreement On Latest Coronavirus Bill)

Gallup’s Monday poll surveyed 8,104 adults between April 13-19. The poll has a 2% point margin of error, it noted.