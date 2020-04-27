‘I Don’t Think There Is Anyone Left Who Will Vote For Him’: Howard Stern Says Of Trump, Adds He’s ‘All In’ For Biden

Howard Stern said he doesn’t “think there is anyone left who will” be voting for President Donald Trump when the election rolls around in November.

The comments came on Monday, when the SiriusXM host, who previously endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016, took a call from a Trump supporter in New York. The caller defended the president after Trump made a remark about ingesting disinfectant to kill the coronavirus. Trump has since said this was a “sarcastic” comment, per the Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Howard Stern To Trump: ‘Get The F–k Out,’ Let Pence Take Over)

JUST IN: Howard Stern: “I am all in on Joe Biden” https://t.co/c6UNwYN0Uy pic.twitter.com/aGFKlEyVCh — The Hill (@thehill) April 27, 2020

“‘What’s it going to take? I don’t get it,” Stern said to the caller. The radio host added that, while watching the press conference where Trump made the comment, he told his wife: “I don’t think there is anyone left who will vote for him.”(RELATED: Can Sunlight Really Kill Coronavirus? Separating The Truth From The Fake News)

Stern then suggested Trump supporters should hold a large rally where they drink disinfectant “and all drop dead.”

“I’m very frustrated,” the host added. “It is mind-blowing to me. We have such a disconnect in this country — this [caller] is saying he saw that and he’s OK with it.”

The caller then suggested the radio host was going to support Biden, which the SiriusXM star confirmed.

“I am all-in on Joe Biden,” Howard explained. “You see the wall that’s right next to you, I’ll vote for the wall over a guy who tells me that I should pour Clorox into my mouth. Listen, I think we are in deep shit. I think we could have been ahead of this curve.”

The radio host finally decided to end the call stating, “I just can’t take it. I don’t know what is going on in our country.”

As previously reported, Stern has called Trump a friend in the past, but made it clear their politics are different.

“I do consider Donald a friend,” Stern shared, according to the Hill. “But my politics are different.”

In the past, the radio host has also said that he believed Trump never wanted to win the election and has urged him to give it all up and let Vice President Mike Pence take over.

“My advice would be, like, get the f–out of there, man. Why do you need that for? Go back to Mar-a-Lago and hang,” the radio host explained. “Just give it over to Pence — let him do his thing.”