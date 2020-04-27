Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are getting a divorce after a decade together.

The reality star announced Sunday that she would be seeking a divorce from the former NFL quarterback, but it doesn’t sound like they’re ending on a bad note. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Cavallari wrote the following Sunday on Instagram about the divorce:

With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.

You can see her full post below.

There’s obviously nothing funny about getting a divorce, but it’s worth noting that this is coming right after the two of them quarantined in Turks And Caicos for more than three weeks.

A month ago, they were flying high in a tropical paradise as coronavirus ravaged America. Now, they’re getting a divorce.

Life comes at you damn fast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Mar 12, 2020 at 1:00pm PDT

Cavallari and Cutler were an incredibly underrated power couple in the world of entertainment. He was in the NFL for a long time, and she’s been a reality star since I was a kid.

By all appearances, they seemed to have a great vibe together on “Very Cavallari.”

Not that he really cares much right now, but does this mean Cutler is off the show? I certainly hope not. The dude was a solid NFL player, but he was a star on TV.

Either way, the love story of a generation is over. Best of luck to Cutler and Cavallari with their future plans. It sure was a hell of a ride while it lasted.