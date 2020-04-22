Nancy Pelosi Claims Republicans Held Up Coronavirus Relief Package

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed Wednesday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was responsible for holding up Congress’ latest coronavirus relief bill.

“Mitch McConnell likes to say that we delayed the bill. No, he delayed the bill,” Pelosi said, appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “Two weeks ago, he came to the floor and said this is all we’re doing. Just the 250. And Democrats were united, House and Senate, the Senate Democrats went to the floor and said no to that, we have a better idea about hospitals and testing and more funds for all of the businesses.”

“So, he was the one wasting time,” the speaker continued. (RELATED: FLASHBACK Feb. 24: Pelosi Stands In San Francisco’s Chinatown And Urges People To Come Out)

WATCH:

Senate Republicans attempted to pass $250 million in aid for small businesses on April 9, but objections from Democrats delayed the bill’s passage. The Senate ultimately approved $484 billion in funding for small businesses and hospitals by voice vote Tuesday after both sides were able to strike a deal. The House is expected to approve the bill shortly, nearly a week after funding ran out for the popular Paycheck Protection Program, which has provided relief for businesses and workers forced to shut down over the coronavirus pandemic.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ripped into Pelosi Monday for delaying the bill, referring to millions of people who have lost their jobs as “Pelosi layoffs.”

“Last week we watched 5 million people — new numbers — for unemployment. How many more millions of Pelosi’s layoffs will we have to endure before she will put people before politics?,” McCarthy said.