Philadelphia Eagles Reportedly Plan On Running A 2 Quarterback System With Carson Wentz And Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles will reportedly play Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts both at quarterback.

The Eagles sent shockwaves through the world of football when they selected the former Alabama and Oklahoma star in the second round. With Wentz as one of the better starters in the league, it didn’t make a ton of sense. Well, not only is Hurts now on the team, but he’s expected to play. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Charles Robinson, the Eagles plan using Hurts like the Saints use Tayson Hill, but it’ll be like that “on steroids.”

That means the Eagles are going to be one of the very few teams in the NFL to implement a two quarterback system. According to a source of Yahoo Sports, the Eagles have been looking for a two quarterback system since last offseason.

I don’t understand this situation at all. It just doesn’t make sense to me. Hurts is a very solid player, but he’s not better than Carson Wentz.

Why are the Eagles hellbent on a two quarterback system? It doesn’t make sense at all. I would be furious if I was in Wentz’s shoes.

I’d be absolutely livid that the team burned a second round pick on another QB and now wants to reportedly run a dual quarterback system.

I really like Hurts as a person and player, but this has disaster written all over it. I hope I’m wrong, and I hope Hurts impresses in the NFL.

It just seems like there is about to be mass chaos in Philly, and that’s not a great atmosphere for a rookie QB.