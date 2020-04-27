POLL: 69.4% Of People Expect Coronavirus To Impact The Football Season

Tons of people still expect coronavirus to have an impact on the upcoming football season.

I’ve been running weekly polls asking people if they expect the ongoing pandemic to disrupt football and the results weren’t pretty in the latest one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of the 5,335 voters, 69.4% of people voted that they think the season will be impacted.

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 24, 2020

These results were a shade more optimistic than a week ago, but it’s still definitely on the wrong side of 50%.

Do you think the coronavirus pandemic will have an impact on the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 18, 2020

Results for these polls have been all over the place the past several weeks, but we’ve never gotten below 50%.

While there have been moments of optimism, most people seem to believe the season is certainly going to be impacted.

Do you think coronavirus will impact the college football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 13, 2020

Do you think the coronavirus pandemic will have an impact on the college football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 7, 2020

Do you think the coronavirus pandemic will have a negative impact on the college football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 31, 2020

Do you think coronavirus will impact the college football and NFL seasons? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 20, 2020

Look, I wish I could sit here and tell you all that it’s going to be okay, and football will proceed as normal. I’d love to say that.

Unfortunately, that’s not a call anybody can make right now because nobody even knows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jan 9, 2020 at 11:40am PST

What I will say is that it’s clear the overwhelming majority of people don’t think the season will proceed as planned.

Personally, I’m doing my best to remain optimistic about the future of football amid the coronavirus crisis.

While I can’t guarantee the future, I’m confident if we remain smart and vigilant, then we’ll win this war.

Health experts: college football might be canceled this season because of coronavirus. Football fans around America: pic.twitter.com/0XatouOtfV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 9, 2020

Do your part to help us win this war, and we’ll be back to normal sooner or later!