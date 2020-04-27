Sam Witwer Says ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Is Mind-Blowing

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” actor Sam Witwer has an idea of what is coming in season two of “The Mandalorian,” and it sounds like it’s going to be lit.

“The Mandalorian” was Disney+’s crown jewel piece of content when the streaming service launched in 2019. Now, fans are waiting for season two, and it sounds like it’s going to be great. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Sets The Stage For An Epic Finale In The Latest Episode ‘Passed Pawn’)

According to Heroic Hollywood, Witwer did an interview with Star Wars Holocron, and said, “There are things that [Dave Filoni] has coming in The Mandalorian Season 2 that are going to blow people’s minds.”

Season two of “The Mandalorian” can’t get here fast enough. It’s supposed to arrive in October, and I honestly can’t wait.

I was hooked from the first moment I saw season one on Disney+. It’s not a traditional “Star Wars” story, but kept us hooked with Baby Yoda and Pedro Pascal as the title character.

Now we sit and wait with anticipation for season two!

The good news for fans of the hit show is that season three is already a lock, and that’s a reason to celebrate. Given the fact we’re all stuck at home, I’ll take as much content as we can get.

Let’s hope season two isn’t bumped back because of the coronavirus pandemic! I don’t even want to wait until October, but I will!

Sound off in the comments with what you think will happen in season two!