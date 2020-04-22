REPORT: Development Of ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Has Already Started

Work on “The Mandalorian” season three is apparently already underway.

Season one of the “Star Wars” show was the premier program when Disney+ launched, and season two will arrive in October. Despite the fact we’re months out from season two, development has reportedly already started on season three. (REVIEW: William Finds His Purpose In The New ‘Westworld‘ Episode ‘Decoherence,’ Maeve Is On The Warpath Against Dolores)

According to Variety, creator Jon Favreau has already started writing the third season months before the second even airs, and the art department for the show is also getting to work.

“We’ve just started pre-production and are looking into further adventures for the Mandalorian in Season 3,” an unnamed source told Variety.

Disney creating “The Mandalorian” was one of the smartest decisions the company ever made. While I enjoy Disney+, the hit show was the main attraction.

It felt like old school “Star Wars.” It felt like the saga we’d grown up loving. It was a perfect mix of action, mystery, suspense and nostalgia.

Now, we know we’re getting at least two more seasons, and that’s great news for fans of the series around the globe.

“The Mandalorian” is by far and away the most interesting product released by Disney+. They should squeeze it for all it’s worth.

I can’t wait to see what we get in season two in October and in season three whenever it gets released. I think we’re in for a fun time!