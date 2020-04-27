Sean Hannity Donates 500 Yankees Tickets For NYC Healthcare Workers On Front Lines Of Pandemic

Fox News’ Sean Hannity said he bought 500 Yankees tickets for healthcare workers in New York City that are on the frontline of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Hannity was nominated by “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt as part of a “Combat COVID-19” social-media challenge. He tweeted about it Sunday and added that Yankees president Randy Levine and owner Hal Steinbrenner also donated an additional 500 tickets for healthcare workers.
"Challenge met," Hannity tweeted Sunday. "I called my friend Randy Levine of the NY .@Yankees and purchased 500 Yankee Tkts for The Hero medical workers all over NY. Randy and Hal Steinbrenner and the Yankees immediately donated 500 more tkts!!"
Hannity nominated senior Trump 2020 campaign adviser Lara Trump and President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump to continue the challenge. The challenge is designed to have people do a good deed for those working on the front lines of the pandemic.