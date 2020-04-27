SEC Demolishes NFL Record For Most Players Picked Through The First Four Rounds

The SEC smashed an absurd NFL draft record for the most players picked in the first four rounds.

The conference produced 40 picks in the first three rounds, which was good enough to tie the most picks through four rounds, according to commissioner Greg Sankey. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The SEC then had several more players picked early Saturday, which allowed them to blow the previous record out of the water.

Day 2 @NFLDraft Note: The @SEC finished the first 3 rounds with 40 picks, tying the record for most selections from a conference through the first 4 ROUNDS set by (wait for it) the SEC in 2013 (40). You read that right, we did in 3 rounds what heretofore was the 4 round record. — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) April 25, 2020

I dog the SEC on a regular basis. It injects joy into my soul and gives me a reason to live. I love doing it.

At the same time, I can acknowledge when the SEC does something impressive. By the time Saturday was finished, the conference had 63 players selected.

That’s simply a mind-boggling amount, and there’s no other way to put it.

Believe it or not, I’m very capable of hating the SEC and admitting when they do something that deserves to be applauded.

Getting 63 players drafted is a hell of an accomplishment for all the teams involved.

Okay, now that I’ve given them the proper amount of credit, we can officially go back to hating the SEC. The war is back on!