Trevor Lawrence Is The Heavy Favorite To Be The 1st Pick In The 2021 NFL Draft, Justin Fields Is Second

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the heavy favorite to be the first player picked in the 2021 NFL draft.

According to Adam Levitan, Lawrence is currently at -250 to be the first player off of the board. He’s followed by Ohio State passer Justin Fields at +350. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

MGM already has a market up for 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick. Favorites are: * Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence -250

* Ohio State QB Justin Fields +350

* Oregon OT Penei Sewell +500 — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) April 24, 2020

While it’s impossible to say who will be the first pick in 2021, there’s no doubt that Lawrence and Fields are the two best prospects by a country mile.

There can be a bit of a debate about who is the better overall prospect, but there’s no question the two young men are at the top of every team’s board.

Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence are both absolute freaks on a football field. Anybody with eyes knows that’s true.

Lawrence has a rocket launcher attached to the right side of his body. When he spins the ball, it’s just a beautiful thing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Sep 24, 2019 at 6:30pm PDT

Fields is the more athletic of the two, and can extend plays with his legs at an elite level. That’s not to say Lawrence isn’t athletic as well, but Fields is just a notch above.

If I was an NFL general manager, I’d be all in on Lawrence as the top pick, but I’d feel just fine if I ended up with Fields.

As long as you get one of them, you’re coming out of the draft as a winner!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Nov 23, 2019 at 2:31pm PST

Let us know in the comments who you’d take!