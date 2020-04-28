Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby Says The College Football Season Could Get Split

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby recently floated an interesting idea to save the college football season.

With coronavirus ravaging the world of sports and putting everything on hold until further notice, everybody wants to know what will happen with football. Well, Bowlsby thinks the season could end up being split.

He told the following to The Athletic, according to CollegeFootballTalk:

I actually think we have a chance to start on time. Whether or not we can get the season done is another matter. When flu season starts again in November and December, you could see that ship sink in a hurry. One of the models we’re looking at is a split season where some games happen in the fall and some happen in the spring.

Splitting the college football season would be absolutely wild. I’m not even sure how you’d do it. Do you play games in September and October and then resume play in February? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m all about living on the edge and doing wild things, but splitting the football season might go too far for me.

Will I take it if it’s the only option on the table? Sure, but it’s certainly not ideal. You risk players just stopping once the season is paused.

If you’re a senior with an NFL future and your team is 3-4 going into the break, I find it hard to believe you’ll be back in February.

College football needs consistency, and splitting the season because of coronavirus would just be too much chaos.

Again, I’ll take it if it’s the only option on the table, but I’m hardly cheering for that outcome.