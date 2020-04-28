FLASHBACK: Hillary Clinton Said ‘Any Woman Who Reports An Assault Should Be Heard And Believed’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in 2015 that “any woman who reports an assault should be heard and believed.”

This flashback comes as Clinton reportedly plans to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden, despite an allegation last month from former Senate staffer Tara Reade that he sexually assaulted her.

“Any woman who reports an assault should be heard and believed,” Clinton told Refinery 29 in 2015 according to her Twitter. She also tweeted a message about joining her “in telling survivors of sexual assault: We’re with you.”

Clinton is the “special guest” at a Biden virtual town hall Tuesday to discuss how the novel coronavirus has impacted women, according to CNN. Biden’s town hall is being headlined as a “Virtual Women’s Town Hall.” (RELATED: Former Hillary Adviser Calls Biden To Drop Out: ‘We Lose All Moral Authority’ If We Don’t Take Tara Reade Seriously)

Reade came out last month and accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in the early 1990’s when he was a senator from Delaware. The former VP has not been asked about the allegations, but has denied them through a spokesperson.

Despite Clinton sending numerous messages about backing victims of sexual assault, it is reported that she will endorse Biden on Tuesday. Clinton has yet to comment about the allegations against Biden.

“Hillary to every survivor of sexual assault: You have the right to be heard and believed. We’re with you,” the former First Lady tweeted in 2015 as well.

