Gavin Newsom Says Sports With Fans Will Reopen Last In Phase 4 In California. Will Teams Leave The State?

Don’t expect sporting events with fans anytime soon in California.

Governor Gavin Newsom released plans to reopen the state amid the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, and it’s bad news for fans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Newsom’s plan, sports with audiences won’t be back until the final phase, which is phase four. When will that be? Not until therapeutics are developed, which means not anytime soon.

STAGE 4: End of Stay-At-Home Order Re-opening the highest risk parts of our economy — once therapeutics have been developed. This will include mass gatherings such as:

– Concerts

– Convention Centers

– Live audience sports — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 28, 2020

In case you were wondering what this means, there’s a great chance pro teams just play games elsewhere if they can find a location that allows ticket sales.

As Darren Rovell pointed out, the NFL could just take the Rams right out of California.

Please welcome, the Dallas Rams! https://t.co/vOlbpEf2U0 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 28, 2020

Newsom doesn’t even want sports in empty stadiums until phase three! That could be awhile, and then we’d still need to go another phase before people could attend a game.

STAGE 3: Higher Risk Workplaces Gradually re-opening some higher risk environments with adaptations and limits on size of gatherings. This will include:

-Personal care (hair salons, nail salons, gyms)

-Movie theaters

-Sports without live audiences

-In-person religious services — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 28, 2020

If you didn’t already think football in the state of California was in trouble, you damn sure better now.

The NFL teams can move. Can the college teams? Probably not. I find it hard to believe the public institutions can just pull up roots and start playing games in Nevada.

Now, USC could probably figure something out, but if we’re even down that rabbit hole, then we’re in a dark place.

We are going to be in the Wild West if some states shut down college football and others don’t. You’re out of your mind if you think the SEC and B1G will not play football because of what Gavin Newsom thinks.

If there was ever a reason for a civil war to get kicked off, telling the SEC football is banned because of stuff going on in California might get the job done.

No matter what happens in California, the rest of us must carry on! We will remember those teams well, but it’s time to focus on the programs that still have a chance to win a title!