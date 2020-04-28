Mike Pence Defends Decision Not To Wear A Mask During Mayo Clinic Tour

Vice President Mike Pence defended his decision to forgo a face mask during a Tuesday tour of the Mayo Clinic.

The vice president appeared to be the only one not wearing a mask in videos of the visit, and as NBC News reported, the clinic has been requiring all patients and visitors to put on masks before entering the building in order to to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. (RELATED: White House To Begin Administering COVID-19 Tests To Anyone Close To Trump, Pence)

VP Pence does not wear a mask during Tuesday’s visit to the Mayo Clinic, which is requiring all patients and visitors to wear a face covering or mask in effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/qIddFN9UTW — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 28, 2020

NBC also reported that the Mayo Clinic had tweeted, then deleted a statement claiming that Pence’s office had been made aware of the mask policy prior to his arrival at the testing lab.

VP Pence went on a tour of the Mayo Clinic’s coronavirus testing labs Tuesday while not wearing a mask, despite hospital rules that all occupants wear one. https://t.co/LHcrsOTb2g — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 28, 2020

Critics immediately attacked Pence for choosing not to wear a mask.

When you don’t wear a mask, especially inside the Mayo Clinic, you are not being brave. You are showing that you think the rules don’t apply to you. And you are setting a dangerous example by ignoring experts. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) April 28, 2020

Remember when the Mayo Clinic deleted their mask tweet because Pence decided masks were for losers? I remember it, it was today. pic.twitter.com/HV0eSYbWRi — Molly Jong-Fast???? (@MollyJongFast) April 28, 2020

VP Mike Pence refused to wear a mask today at the Mayo Clinic, even though it’s their policy, he was told it’s their policy, and he potentially endangered every patient in the building, and health care workers, by not wearing one. The arrogance of these people. pic.twitter.com/IXOlO88e9R — John Aravosis ???????? (@aravosis) April 28, 2020

Pence thumbed his nose at Mayo Clinic policy requiring everyone to mask. They should have denied him entrance, and not kowtowed to his arrogance.pic.twitter.com/txnvjNJSOd — Tulsi Gabbard ???? (@TulsiGabbard) April 28, 2020

Dear @VP Mike Pence: The mask is not to protect you, it’s to protect the patients at the Mayo Clinic. You had no right to violate hospital policy and put others at risk. https://t.co/HFyml3V66A — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 28, 2020

Pence later defended his decision, quoting the health officials who have said that the mask is designed to prevent carriers from spreading the virus and noting that, because he is the vice president, he has been regularly tested and is negative.