People Are Stuck Quarantining At The Tribal Gathering Festival In Panama

Some incredibly unfortunate people are trapped at a music festival in Panama amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

VICE recently released a profile of people at the Tribal Gathering Festival in Panama, and they can’t go anywhere after being placed in quarantine during the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, dozens of people are being kept at some kind of hippy festival during the crisis. No matter how bad you think things are going for you, I can promise you that you’ll be happy to not be these people.

Watch a pair for videos from VICE below.

People are trapped in a quarantined psytrance festival on a beach in Panama. This is now the last festival on earth. pic.twitter.com/pjENtTampI — VICE UK (@VICEUK) April 27, 2020

I’m not saying you deserve to get stuck at a hippy festival if you go to one, but let’s not rule it out. These people seem like the most self-righteous people on the planet.

Now, they’re stuck in Panama and can’t leave. The part about the passports and whole busses being stopped was unreal.

First off, why are you traveling to Panama for a music concert? Were there no local options? Seriously, what were you thinking?

Secondly, I know this isn’t funny, but a bunch of nature loving hippies being stuck together during coronavirus quarantine and clearly hating it tells me everything I need to know about these people.

They talk a good game, but when the going gets rough, their tunes quickly change.

If I was in this situation, I’d be calling in every favor I had to everyone I know. I’d make sure a Navy SEAL team was sent in to get me if that’s what it takes to get the hell out.

You’re out of your mind if you think I’m riding out quarantine in Panama. Send in the damn military to get me or I’ll bust out myself.

What a wild situation for these people. Let us know in the comments what you would do!

H/T: Barstool Sports