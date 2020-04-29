Air Force Vet Wants To Take On Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Air Force veteran Anna Paulina is running for Congress in Florida’s 13th Congressional district. Her goal is to take on Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York congresswoman who, along with Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, preaches a socialist ideology.

She calls out Bernie Sanders for claiming to come from a tough upbringing, when he has three homes including a summer home, something the average, working class American likely doesn’t own. She also takes issue with AOC’s rag-to-riches story. “We know that AOC grew up in the suburbs.” (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Deletes Tweet Cheering Oil Crash That Will Result In Scores Of Lost Jobs)

“What’s really insulting about that is it really discredits the people who had to work hard like myself to get where they are from actual places of poverty, and we didn’t have to do it by using government programs, we did it through hard work, basically through labor, and in my case by joining the military.”

Paulina condemns socialism, which she believes has no place in the halls of U.S. government, and she wants to change that. She also wants to change the precept that all Hispanics are Democrats, something that she says isn’t true.

“In actuality, Hispanic Americans right now under Trump’s economy are thriving.”

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

