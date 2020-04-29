Chargers’ Rookie Justin Herbert Had It All Planned Out When He Was Nine

Los Angeles Chargers’ rookie Justin Herbert knew at the age of nine the team he wanted to play for and that he would be a professional football player.

It turns out he was one-hundred percent correct. In a post shared on Instagram Wednesday by the Chargers, fans got the chance to see two questionnaires filled out by the QB when he was just nine-years-old. Justin went sixth overall in the 2020 Draft to the LA team.

The team captioned the post, “Nine year old Justin Herbert had it all planned out.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

One question asked, when you grow are up, what are you going to be? Herbert answered, “A professional football player.”

Another read, where are you going to live. Justin’s answer, Los Angeles CA.

In the second snapshot, under the title Time Capsule 2009-2010 the-then 11-year-old answered who is favorite team was, the “San Diego Chargers.”

And finally one more answer, that will clearly have Chargers’ fans celebrating, he said his biggest pet peeve is “[Losing].”

Given the AFC West team finished with a 5-11 record in the 2019 season, that last answer has got to make the team happy.

However, it does appear, Chargers’ fans will have to wait a bit longer to see him as the team’s QB, as LA’s head coach Anthony Lynn will reportedly give Tyrod Taylor the chance to lead the team, after star QB Phillip Rivers exit from the organization, after 16 seasons, per Sports Illustrated magazine.