POLL: 58.8% Of People Would Temporarily Give Up Dating For A Guarantee Of College Football Happening

A staggering amount of people would give up their dating lives in return for a guarantee of college football happening.
Right now, the fate of college football hangs in the balance because of the coronavirus pandemic and nobody seems to know what will happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
I asked people in a Twitter poll if they would give up dating for a year in return for the season 100% happening.
Of the 1,814 voters, 58.8% of people voted that they’d give up dating to save football.
Look, what I’m about to say might surprise a lot of you, but it’s true. You can date your whole life. You can spend time with women for years to come.
Your window to win a national championship is incredibly small. It might only come once in a lifetime. I’m sorry, ladies.
If the choice is between hanging a banner or dating, I’m going with the banner.
Last time I checked, a national championship trophy will never wake up one day and tell you they don’t love you anymore.
For renegades like myself, life is just never-ending chaos, and that extends to our relationships. If given the option to trade all of that for football in the fall, I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t.
Again, relationships come and go, but banners are forever.
The good news is that this poll is very inspiring. The results indicate people will do just about anything to save football.
Now, let’s go win this war!
