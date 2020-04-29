Post Malone Enlists The Help Of Fans To Figure Out Where To Donate $1M During Coronavirus Pandemic

Musician Post Malone has enlisted the help of his fans in order to find a good cause to donate to during the coronavirus pandemic.

Post Malone has asked fans to give him recommendations of their favorite charities for him to send $1 million to, according to a report published Wednesday by the New York Post. The “Circles” singer is using the Community platform to interact with his fans.

“Not everyone has the ability to financially support causes that may be close to them or that have helped them in the past,” Malone said in a press release. “The fans are the absolute best and I want to give them the chance to give to charities that mean something to them.”

Fans can tell Post Malone their favorite charity by texting his Community phone number: 817-270-6440. (RELATED: Post Malone’s Nirvana Tribute Fundraiser Raises More Than $4.3 Million)

Earlier this week, Post Malone performed Nirvana songs on YouTube for charity. He raised roughly $500,000 United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Google matched each dollar with $2.

Watch Post Malone’s Nirvana tribute concert for COVID-19 relief https://t.co/uLit4jJH76 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 25, 2020

Post Malone has been one of those celebrities that has found cool and different ways to donate money in order to help out others during the coronavirus pandemic. The Nirvana concert on YouTube is one of the coolest things any of the celebrities have done so far.

Allowing fans to give recommendations on their favorite charities allows Post Malone access to charities that aren’t as widely known.