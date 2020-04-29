REPORT: Americans Are Watching An Average Of 203 Million Hours Of Netflix Daily During Coronavirus Quarantine

A shocking amount of Netflix is being watched daily by subscribers during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to KillTheCableBill.com, roughly 203 million hours of content are being watched daily during the pandemic at an average rate of 3.2 hours per subscriber. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Sets The Stage For An Epic Finale In The Latest Episode ‘Passed Pawn’)

Am I surprised by the fact Americans are watching more than 200 million hours of content every day on Netflix? Not really. Not at all.

People are sitting at home trying to stay safe, and that means streaming is going to go through the roof. It makes a ton of sense.

Plus, Netflix has dropped some prime content for the coronavirus pandemic. First, we got season three of “Ozark” and that was followed up by “Outer Banks.”

If you haven’t seen either, I’d highly-recommend both of them .”Ozark” is dark and gritty, and “Outer Banks” is a fun coming of age adventure.

You really can’t go wrong with either.

If people staying inside and streaming is what kills this virus, then I’m all for it. Do whatever you have to do in order to stay safe and save the football season.

Let us know what you’re streaming on Netflix or other services in the comments!