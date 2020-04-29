Tim Tebow And Wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Call Quarantine A ‘Prolonged Honeymoon’

Tim Tebow and wife Demi-Leigh Nel Peters apparently don’t mind all the one-on-one time they are spending together during the coronavirus pandemic, referring to it as a “prolonged honeymoon.”

“People ask us how’s married life been, well, we’ve been in quarantine for most of it,” Nel-Peters shared with E! News’ “The Isolation Room.” The clip was noted by the New York Post in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Tim Tebow Is Driving Up All-Star Ticket Prices. Is His MLB Debut Closer Than Ever?)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Tebow (@timtebow) on Feb 20, 2020 at 6:01pm PST

The Miss Universe 2017 went on and shared that she still likes Tebow “a lot” despite all their time self-isolating during the pandemic. (RELATED: Here’s The Advice Tim Tebow Gave Tom Brady About Looking After Aaron Hernandez)

The newlyweds also shared that since they tied the knot at a gorgeous ceremony in January they have added a three new little pups to their family.

“Our last stop at Night to Shine [a prom-like experience sponsored Tebow’s foundation], they had this amazing Dalmatian that was a therapy dog, making every kid laugh and smile,” Tebow shared. “The sweetest dog ever.”

Tim’s love of the pup lead his wife to go on a search for a Dalmatian of their own. She found Paris, who is deaf, and that lead to a few more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tebow Pack (@thetebowpack) on Mar 26, 2020 at 1:25pm PDT

“I said, ‘Aw, babe. I’m so sorry,’ and she’s like, ‘What are you talking about, sorry? Are you kidding me? We have to go get her now, like cause no one else is going to get her. We’re getting her. Who would I be if we didn’t get her cause she’s deaf?'” Tebow shared.

“Yes, ma’am, I got the keys, and we were in the car,” he added, while explaining they came home with Paris and two more dogs.

“We had to get two brothers to hang with,” the former NFL quarterback explained.

As previously reported, Tebow got down on one knee and popped the question to the beauty pageant winner one year ago.