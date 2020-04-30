LSU Is ‘Planning’ On Being Open In The Fall, Fate Of The Football Season Is Unknown

LSU intends on being open in the fall, and that could be a good sign for the football season.

According to WBRZ, interim president Thomas Galligan is “planning” on the campus being open for students in the fall amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Obviously, the next question is what will happen with football, and Galligan doesn’t know right now. He said, “Again, as with going back to school, we hope to God that we will be back to football and to sports, but how are we going to do it? We’re going to do it safely.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Mar 7, 2020 at 11:07am PST

This is a great sign. The first step to get the ball rolling on football season is getting campuses open. If there’s one conference that will lead the way, it’ll be the SEC.

LSU is planning for its doors to be open for students in the fall. While Galligan didn’t commit to anything on the football front, he is moving in the right direction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Mar 6, 2020 at 7:49am PST

The reality of the situation is that America needs a win, and getting football season underway would be a monster win.

Football isn’t just a sport in this country. It’s our backbone, and people in the SEC and the B1G know that’s a fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Jan 20, 2020 at 4:06pm PST

It looks like LSU will do whatever it can to get the games going in the fall. As I’ve said before, I hate the SEC, but we’re rolling together in this fight.