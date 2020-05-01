Jonathan Taylor Talks About The Importance Of Playing Running Back At Wisconsin, Says He Had ‘A Lot Of Help Along The Way’

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor recently opened up about what it was like to join the Wisconsin Badgers.

Taylor was a second round pick in the 2020 NFL draft after three absurdly successful seasons with the Badgers. He’ll forever be remembered as one of the greatest players in college history. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, he’s very aware that he didn’t get there alone and opened up about the journey during an interview with Dan Dakich.

“I’ve had a lot of help along the way,” Taylor said when explaining his time in Madison. You can watch and listen to his full comments below.

It’s literally impossible to hate Jonathan Taylor. You can’t do it. It’s just not possible to do and I’m not saying that as a Wisconsin guy.

I’m saying that as a football guy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Taylor (@jayt23) on Apr 27, 2020 at 4:17pm PDT

He’s an insanely hard-working guy, humble, naturally talented and all he knows how to do is win. The fact he slipped to the second round was shocking to me, but the Indianapolis Colts walked out of the draft with the biggest steal.

It was an honor to watch him carve up defenses for three seasons with Wisconsin and it’s refreshing to hear his humility on how he got to where he is today.

Now, let’s all cheer for him to tear up the NFL! Go, Taylor, go!