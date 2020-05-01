Cristina Cuomo Defends Use Of Bleach In Bathwater, Says She Is Feeling ‘So Much Better’

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s wife Cristina has defended her coronavirus treatment regimen after receiving criticism.

Cristina said she feels “so much better” after recovering from COVID-19 symptoms, according to an interview published Thursday by People magazine.

“I have to say, the fear I had going into it was far greater than the fear I had while I was in it,” Cristina said. “I think there’s so much anxiety right now around this virus, and part of it is the fear of knowing there’s no vaccine, and there’s no proven cure or treatments.”

After Chris, Cristina and their son all came down with coronavirus, Cristina decided to share her homeopathic treatments that she used to treat the illness.

“I think anecdotal evidence is really important right now — what are you feeling, how’s it going for you? — so people get a better understanding of what to expect,” she added. (RELATED: Chris Cuomo’s Son Mario Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

The post, which was published on Cristina’s blog “The Purist” received backlash after she included adding a 1/4 cup of bleach to bathwater, a $300 vitamin C drip and herbal medicines in the treatment she used on herself and Chris.

“There’s a huge opposition against holistic medicine, I get that,” Cristina told the outlet.

“If there’s a potential for something to work, why not investigate it?” she added.

“Who knows if it worked or what it did, but I know that in nine days, I got most of that virus out of my system,” Cristina said. “This being a virus with no vaccination and no cure, my resolution was to learn as much as I can, go to my same doctor Linda Lancaster and follow her protocol, her prescription. And no way am I saying please try this. It’s just the path that I took and I’m sharing it because there isn’t a lot of anecdotal evidence.”