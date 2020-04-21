Chris Cuomo Lectures Protesters To ‘Think About Others’ After Reportedly Declining To Self-Quarantine In The Hamptons

CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo chided protesters calling for an end to coronavirus lockdowns Tuesday, but Cuomo himself reportedly refused to self-quarantine after coming down with the virus.

“Please think about others,” Cuomo wrote, responding to a story about protesters in Kentucky.(RELATED: Chris Cuomo Apologizes After ‘Fredo’ Video Goes Viral)

Please think about others https://t.co/5ICdw5zO1g — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 21, 2020

Cuomo was seen walking around in The Hamptons over the weekend after having tested positive for the coronavirus, according to The New York Post. The CNN anchor allegedly lashed out at a 65-year-old man riding his bike, who told the Post that Cuomo was walking around with his wife, who has also tested positive for the virus. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan.21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)

“Who the hell are you?! I can do what I want!” Cuomo reportedly told the man.

The man also claims that Cuomo called him a “loser, jackass, fat-tire biker.”

Cuomo tested positive for the virus on March 31, and his wife also tested positive just over two weeks later.

CNN released a video Tuesday of Cuomo emerging from his basement, saying that he had been cleared by the CDC.