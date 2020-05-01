Kenny Chesney Releases New Album ‘Here And Now’

Country music star Kenny Chesney dropped his new album “Here and Now” for fans Friday.

Chesney is one of the biggest stars in the country music game, and "Here and Now" is a pretty damn good album.

You can stream the full thing on Spotify below if you have the music streaming service.

If you don’t have Spotify, then you’re still in luck because he’s released a bunch of the music on YouTube. Check it out below!

Kenny Chesney music is the definition of the kind music you listen to during the summer while drinking beers.

Yes, it can be an emotional ride at times, but it’s mostly about enjoying great weather, living life and having a few cold drinks along the way.

When it comes to bringing positive energy and great vibes, few do it better than Chesney.

I’ve listened to every track on “Here and Now” and I really enjoyed this album from Chesney. It’s a great reminder of his talents.

Something tells me that you’re all going to agree with me. It’s also the perfect way to raise your spirits during the coronavirus pandemic.

So, fire up “Here and Now” and enjoy Chesney’s latest music. I think you’re going to like it.