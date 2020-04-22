Brad Paisley Talks About Crashing Zoom Meetings, Says ‘It’s Going To Be Fun’ To Continue

Country music star Brad Paisley can’t wait to keep crashing Zoom videos.

Paisley, who is one of the most talented singers on the planet, has become a bit of a sensation during the coronavirus pandemic because he is just dropping in on Zoom meetings to bring people some joy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He made it clear with some recent comments to the Associated Press that he’s just getting started, and that “it’s going to be fun.”

Watch him break down the different kind of Zooms below. From beer pong to meetings, he’s down for it all.

BRAD PAISLEY: PARTY CRASHER – From beer pong parties to teacher conferences, country star @BradPaisley is connecting to people online in a bid to share happy hour. pic.twitter.com/6qlYMA6MJv — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) April 21, 2020

This is the kinds of stuff we need right now. We need all the good and happy news we can get. Paisley is using his platform and fame to help cheer people up.

If that doesn’t make him a hero during these trying times, then I don’t know what does.

Paisley is the man, and it’s that simple. I don’t care if you like country music or not. If you like America and enjoy having high spirits, then he’s the kind of man we need in this fight.

Props to him for getting involved in the war against coronavirus. We can use all the help we can get!