‘Parks And Recreation’ Special Draws Huge TV Ratings For NBC, Raises $2.8 Million To Help Fight Coronavirus

“Parks and Recreation” put up some huge numbers Thursday night on NBC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the special reunion episode averaged 3.67 million viewers and was the highest scoring comedy for the network in the 18-49 demo. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Sets The Stage For An Epic Finale In The Latest Episode ‘Passed Pawn’)

It also helped raise a ton of money for Feeding America during the coronavirus. So far, the episode has helped raise $2.8 million.

Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to stream the episode last night, but I can’t wait to get the chance to watch it.

Obviously, I’m a huge “Parks and Rec” fan, and it’s pretty damn cool the cast filmed a virtual episode for a great cause.

Fans got to watch a new episode, and millions of dollars were raised to help those in need during the pandemic. It doesn’t get much better than that.

It’s been really cool watching so many different groups of people come together to help in whatever ways they can.

Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari and Nick Offerman all returned last night. If that’s not awesome, then I don’t know what is.

For those of you who did watch the reunion episode of “Parks and Rec,” sound off in the comments with your thoughts!