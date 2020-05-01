Sen. Kennedy: If Lockdown Continues ‘The Economy Will Collapse’ And People Will ‘Stop Complying’

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy said Thursday that the lockdowns for coronavirus cannot continue because “the economy will collapse” and people will “stop complying.”

“For some time now, the state and federal governments have been running the American economy, essentially, and the Louisiana economy. I mean what could possibly go wrong?” Kennedy rhetorically asked on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

“It’s been a nightmare on Elm St. — I understand why we had to shut things down but we can’t sustain this,” he said. (RELATED: ‘No Penalty For Authoritarianism’: Tucker Carlson Blasts ‘Mediocre Politician’ Gretchen Whitmer’s ‘Power’ Grabs)

Kennedy suggested that an extended lockdown might be fine for people who “earn a living behind the laptop, [but] many of us don’t live in the Hamptons and eat quinoa summer salads.”

The senator said the status quo cannot continue.

“Number one, the economy will collapse and number two, at least the people in my state, are going to stop complying,” the senator continued. “My governor has said he’s not going to make a decision until may 15th. I respect that, but he hasn’t been able to completely convince the people of Louisiana. Many of my people are opening up.”

Housing and Urban Development Sec. Ben Carson, who participates in President Donald Trump’s economic task force, which mandated preparation for the U.S. to reopen, has said getting back to normal is a difficult balancing act. Although he recognizes the need to maintain public safety, he noted that if America waits for the complete eradication of the coronavirus, “the economy will be gone also.” (RELATED: Maine Restaurant Owner Tells Tucker Carlson It’s Time To Defy Governor And Lockdown And Go Back To Work)

Kennedy said Thursday that he is proud of the sacrifice exhibited by “the people of Louisiana and the people of America” but that it is time to move on.

“Some of my colleagues say, ‘Kennedy, if you think we have to open up eventually, aren’t you sacrificing safe for soon?’ The short answer to that is ‘no.’ The long answer is ‘hell no,'” Kennedy told Sean Hannity, adding that citizens are all well acquainted with social distancing rules and will “be okay.”

Many states with governors who support the continuation of strict lockdowns are facing increasing pushback from voters who are anxious to return to work and fear for their economic survival.

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been the focus of an intense backlash from opponents who object to the severity of her state lockdown order that includes listing garden hoses and vegetable seeds as non-essential. She announced a relaxation of some orders but has now extended the lockdown order throughout May.