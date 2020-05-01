‘Better-Than-Me Tone’: Tucker Carlson, Barbershop Owner Rip Brooke Baldwin After ‘Self-Righteous Scolding’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson ripped CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin for the “self-righteous scolding” she gave a California business owner defying his state’s stay-at-home order by opening his barbershops.

Baldwin, recently back after recovering from coronavirus, interviewed California barbershop owner Juan Desmarais on Thursday and appeared to have little sympathy for his argument that his “own livelihood” and that of his employees is “at stake.”

“I think neither of us are doctors and I know there’s a lot of numbers being thrown out,” she told him. “I’ve had it. It was not fun, and I had it way better than a lot of the folks who are on ventilators and about half of the folks put on ventilators don’t make it out of the hospital. So just, I don’t think you want to say, maybe, it’s okay if I get it.”

Referring to the exchange on Friday night’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Carlson called Baldwin “one of the dumber” CNN anchors.

Later, interviewing Desmarais himself, the Fox News host said the business owner was “lectured by someone with a guaranteed income, some airhead.”

Desmarais told Carlson he had received a “cease and desist order” from his city.

“Are you going to abide by it?” Carlson asked.

“Definitely I’m not,” he responded. “I’m going to continue working, continue to stay open. My barbers are going to continue to work and they are going to continue to serve the community.”

Carlson asked him about the “pompous lecture” he “received” from “someone who will not be out of work when you are out of work.” (RELATED: Brit Hume Cites Two Reasons Why The Case For National Lockdown Is Getting ‘Weaker And Weaker’)

The barbershop owner said Baldwin “definitely” had a “better than me tone.”

“I think she does have a secure job, her hair looked amazing,” he said. “I think she is not in the same boat as I am. Maybe we’re all in the same storm together, but we’re definitely not in the same boat.”