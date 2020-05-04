Can I Throw A Football More Than 25 Yards? It Wasn’t Even A Challenge

Ladies and gentlemen, I finally put to rest the debate about whether or not I can throw a football more than 25 yards.

As you all know, I was challenged on whether or not I could gun one a quarter of a football field when a friend of mine said I couldn’t. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A friend texted me saying I can’t throw a football more than 25 yards. Should I go outside, measure off 25 yards in the street and gun one for the whole neighborhood to watch? I haven’t thrown a ball in months, and think I could still (inaccurately) hit 40. 35 yards if I’m sore. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 19, 2020

Well, I finally put it to the test. Over the weekend, I had a fire and responsibly observed some social distancing. After a few beers, I shook off the rust, picked up a football and fired one.

We measured off 25 yards and I let it fly. Now, I want to be clear, it’s kind of hard to see what’s going on, but I literally had no warm up at all. Give it a watch below.

I was challenged to throw a football 25 yards. Tonight, with responsible social distancing, we did it. One witness said the ball went 45 yards. Ignore the poor form. I had to avoid some cables and wires. pic.twitter.com/PtviokhZZZ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 3, 2020

Can you believe there were people dumb enough to actually think I couldn’t throw a football 25 yards? That ball sailed a solid 35 yards with the flick of a wrist.

I could have thrown the rock a quarter mile if I put my back into it. Again, I know it’s dark but every witness there immediately said it went well past 25 yards.

How far do you think I can throw a football? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 20, 2020

Will proving all the haters and doubters wrong ever get old? I think the answer to that is an overwhelming no.

Countless people honestly thought I couldn’t throw it more than 25 yards. What a bunch of clowns. I should have tossed the thing 40 yards to just prove a point.

I had no warm up, was several beers deep and still had zero issue pushing the ball down field. Is it time for an NFL team to make me an offer? Let’s not rule it out.

Shoutout to the critics who never thought I had a chance! You motivate me to be better every day!