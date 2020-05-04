Lead Writer Of NYT ‘1619 Project’ Wins Pulitzer Prize In Commentary

Nikole Hannah-Jones, the lead writer of the New York Times “1619 Project,” won a Pulitzer Prize Monday in commentary for the project.

The “1619 Project” suggests America’s “true founding” was when the first slaves arrived in 1619 and “aims to reframe the country’s history.” Written by journalists and opinion writers, the project has received criticism from many conservatives and top historians.

“Ida B. Wells & I were awarded the Pulitzer on the same day. How can I not believe that the ancestors intervened on this moment?” Hannah-Jones tweeted. “I’ll say more later.For now I will sit in the truth of how she, how they, cleared a path for me, how they endured so that I & the #1619Project could be.”

“Sidenote: They burned down Ida B. Wells’ newspaper for daring to challenge the white narrative. I can withstand your Twitter rants, trust. What a day!”

The controversial project has been implemented in public schools around the country, despite the objections of some historians. These historians have urged the NYT to correct what they say are inaccuracies and falsehoods that the “1619 Project” pushes. (RELATED: ‘It’s Indoctrination’: Civil Rights Activist Explains The Dangers Behind NYT ‘1619 Project’)

Nikole Hannah-Jones did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.