‘A Patent Lie’: Civil Rights Activist Explains The Dangers Behind NYT ‘1619 Project’

Bob Woodson, a civil rights activist and founder of the 1776 initiative, spoke to the Daily Caller about how his project is aimed to combat the New York Times “1619 Project.”

The NYT project has faced major backlash from top historians. It attempts “to reframe the country’s history” by suggesting America’s “true founding” was when the first slaves arrived in 1619.

Woodson, who also founded The Woodson Center, spoke with the Daily Caller’s media reporter Shelby Talcott about how this project actually hurts black Americans. His 1776 initiative is an effort to set the record straight, as he believes 1619 will prove “devastating” to these communities. (RELATED: As Top Historians Ring Alarm Bells About NYT’s 1619 Project, Defiant Public Schools Refuse To Answer Questions)

“What is their answer? They don’t have one,” Woodson explained. “They just say reparations. Well, that’s not an answer, and that’s what’s really dangerous, because 1619 is not offering any solutions.”

“Those of us in 1776, we are offering solutions based on what blacks were able to do 100 years ago in response to oppression and what blacks are able to do today to carry on that tradition of self-help, self-development and self-empowerment.”

