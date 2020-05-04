REVIEW: ‘Homeland’ Is An Incredible Show

I finally started watching “Homeland” again and I can’t believe I ever stopped.

Due to the fact that I’m stuck at home because of coronavirus, I’ve been watching a lot of television and movies to kill the time. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Sets The Stage For An Epic Finale In The Latest Episode ‘Passed Pawn’)

Unfortunately, I’ve been running out of stuff to watch. Well, I stumbled across “Homeland” on Hulu and I had to take a little walk down memory lane with the show from Showtime.

I watched the first three seasons when I was in college, and I loved them. I’m honestly not sure why I ever stopped.

I crushed season four over the past few days, and I was immediately sucked back in. “Homeland” is one of the coolest shows ever made, and it’s like a drug for those of us who love spying and stuff of that nature.

Claire Danes, who is a bit of a low-key smoke, is excellent as Carrie, and Mandy Patinkin is outstanding as Saul.

Season four took us to Pakistan, where all hell obviously broke loose. It’s no “Homeland” if there’s no chaos.

It was a nonstop rush of adrenaline, twists and turns, suspense and there were some great moments of action.

I honestly feel like an idiot for stopping “Homeland.” I honestly can’t even remember why I did. I think I moved to D.C. and it just got lost in my daily life.

The good news is that I’m all the way back in, and I can’t wait to see what happens in the coming seasons. Don’t spoil it for me!