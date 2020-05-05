Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek Walks Back Claim Players Will Start Practicing In July

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek had to walk back a claim football players would be practicing by July.

According to Brett McMurphy, Yurachek said Monday that the Razorbacks were planning on having football players back by mid-July and were fully intending on starting the season as planned amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek tells Board of Trustees, Razorbacks will start football practice mid-July & begin season Sept. 5, @SusanElKhoury reports — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 4, 2020

However, Yurachek clarified on Twitter that this is just “one plan” on the table and nothing is finalized. He added that “decisions will be made based on the continued healthy and safety of our student-athletes.”

Two things. First and foremost, I like the fact Arkansas feels confident enough to play football in the fall and that they have a plan on the table.

That’s great news. The fact they are ready to start practice in July and play by the start of September should make fans happy.

It’s a sign the Razorbacks are confident about the fall.

Secondly, ADs should probably stop making claims like this. Until there’s an official decision for the 2020 season, they probably shouldn’t be making claims about when players will start practicing.

There’s no good that comes from it. People get upset that they’re not taking the situation seriously and they then have to backtrack.

As a fan, I’m loving the updates, but they’re also becoming headaches for administrations. Let’s just let things play out as they may. Setting timelines right now is proving to be a foolish endeavor.