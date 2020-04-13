Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek Believes Football ‘Will Start On Time,’ Says America Needs It

Arkansas Razorbacks athletic director Hunter Yurachek believes the 2020 college football season is going to happen as scheduled.

While opinions are all over the place right now because of the coronavirus crisis, Yuracheck believes the country needs football to be happening on Saturdays in the fall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arkansas Razorback Football (@razorbackfb) on Mar 23, 2020 at 2:01pm PDT

Yurachek told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette the following about the upcoming 2020 season:

I think that will happen. I think we will get a full football season in. I think that will start on time. I think it’s something that our community and our country desperately needs, for professional and college athletics to start back up again. I feel comfortable. That is how we’re planning here at the University of Arkansas right now.

This is a great football guy quote. We don’t need football back simply because we want it in the fall. We need football on Saturdays for the soul of America.

We’re in a war right now against an invisible enemy. We’re fighting an enemy we can’t see, and it’s tough as all hell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arkansas Razorback Football (@razorbackfb) on Mar 9, 2020 at 4:38pm PDT

People need something to look forward to. We need a light at the end of the tunnel to keep morale high, and football can be that light.

Plus, Yurachek works in the SEC, and we all know the SEC will do whatever is necessary to make sure the football season happens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arkansas Razorback Football (@razorbackfb) on Mar 6, 2020 at 8:04am PST

The SEC lives and breathes football. The good people in that region of the country will do whatever is necessary to make sure the games keep happening! You can take that to the bank.