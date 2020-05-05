‘Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison Says All Couples Have Access To Relationship Counseling Post Filming

“Bachelor” host Chris Harrison said all couples have access to relationship counseling after the filming wraps each season.

The admission comes after former contestant Peter Kraus claimed the show wouldn’t give him access to relationship counseling if he took on the “Bachelor” role, according to a report published Tuesday by Entertainment Tonight.

Kraus told Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on their podcast last month that the show rejected the idea of “relationship counseling for [him] and the top four or five girls during the process so we could work things out on a deep level.” Kraus also claimed he has asked for continued counseling for himself and the final girl he picked.

Meanwhile, Kraus pointed at other factors for not saying yes to being the next “Bachelor” after he appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2017.

“Well, they do get that,” Harrison told Entertainment Tonight. “Everybody has access to that.” (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Star Peter Weber Confirms Relationship With Yet Another Contestant On The Show)

This is a really interesting piece of information to me. I’ve never heard anybody talk about relationship counseling coming off “The Bachelor” or “Bachelorette,” but it would make a lot of sense for them to have access to something like that.

After watching the guy you’re dating, date 20 other women at the same time as you and then propose to you minutes after dumping another girl has to be straining on a relationship.

I’m not sure if this has always been a thing or if it’s something the “Bachelor” franchise has started to look into in the last couple years, but it would really help the couples.