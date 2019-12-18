‘Harry Potter’ Book Sells For More Than $62,000 At Auction

A “Harry Potter” book sold for a stunning amount of money at a recent auction.

According to a Tuesday tweet from Darren Rovell, one of the first 500 “Harry Potter” books ever printed sold for $62,311 at a Christie’s auction. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

$62,311: Price this Harry Potter book went for this week in a @ChristiesInc auction. It’s one of the 500 first edition copies printed before J.K. Rowling became a household name. pic.twitter.com/pD3kxN9utq — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 17, 2019

I don’t know why, but I find this so cool. “Harry Potter” is one of the greatest book series ever written, and the movies were also all incredible.

I’m not sure we’ve ever seen a movie series take the world by storm like the story of the young wizard. It introduced an entire generation to reading.

If I had the money to drop $60,000 on an original copy, I probably would. I’m a huge sucker for anything involving the Boy Who Lived.

The fact people are willing to spend this kind of money so many years after “Harry Potter” wrapped up should tell you all you need to know.

It still moves the needle at a high level.

Props to J.K. Rowling for giving millions of people around the globe something to open up their imaginations.

As somebody who has read the series many times over, I can safely say it had a monumental impact on my childhood.

P.S.: Shoutout to whoever made the decision to cast Emma Watson in the films. The world was introduced to a star, and we’ve never looked back.