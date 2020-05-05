Episodes 5 And 6 Of ‘The Last Dance’ Average 5.5 Million Viewers On ESPN And ESPN2

“The Last Dance” continued to put up some monster TV ratings when the newest two episodes aired Sunday night.

According to a release from the NBA, episodes five and six of the Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls documentary averaged 5.5 million viewers on ESPN and ESPN2, which is where the censored version airs.

Episode five averaged 5.8 million viewers and episode six averaged 5.2 million viewers. The series as a whole has dominated the TV ratings scene since it started airing in April. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #NBATogether (@nba) on May 3, 2020 at 7:58pm PDT

Is anybody surprised by these numbers? “The Last Dance” is like a drug for sports fans. It’s been awesome through six episodes and I’m sure it’ll only get crazier.

For people my age, it’s been a ton of fun to watch the curtain get pulled back on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

The documentary has captivated the entire world of sports and the nation. Clearly, the ratings reflect that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #NBATogether (@nba) on May 3, 2020 at 10:34pm PDT

We still have four more episodes to go in the series and I have a feeling things will only get further cranked up from here.

If anything, this series has made me respect the hell out of Michael Jordan. He might not have always been the nicest guy, but he was a hell of a competitor.

I respect the hell out of that kind of mentality and attitude.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #NBATogether (@nba) on May 4, 2020 at 9:30am PDT

Tune in Sunday night on ESPN to watch episodes seven and eight.